Victor Wembanyama has indeed arrived in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs super rookie finally drained his first official regular-season bucket in the NBA Wednesday night at home against Luka Doncic and the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

His first basket? A 3-point shot from 26 feet out. Welcome to the NBA, Wemby.

Los primeros puntos de Víctor WEMBANYAMA en la NBA. 🔥 Es nuestro.pic.twitter.com/MJYBEjoqeJ — SPURS LATAM (@Spurs_Latam) October 26, 2023

Considered to be the Spurs' franchise savior, Wembanyama does seem to have the tools and the talent to deliver on his generational hype, one that is arguably on par with LeBron James' decades ago.

At 7-4 with the ability to create shots of his own from virtually anywhere on the floor and a defensive presence that can be felt by all five opposing players, Wemby is the prize the Spurs got after losing a bunch of games in the 2022-23 NBA season. That campaign, the Spurs went just 22-60 and proceeded to win the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Spurs are looking to make a big statement in their season-opener against the Doncic and the Mavs. Wembanyama is not a project the Spurs are going to wait to develop. All things considered, Victor Wembanyama is a hundred percent ready for the NBA, already better than perhaps the majority of the players right now in the NBA.

San Antonio is one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA, and in Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have someone who could lead them back to the top of the league — just like during the days of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.