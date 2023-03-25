Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic didn’t hide his frustration after the Mavs lost a winnable game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

The Mavs really needed the win against the Hornets to stay in contention for a Top 6 seed in the West, but instead, they struggled early, went down by as much as 21 points and never recovered in the 117-109 loss. Dallas dropped to no. 11 in the West in the aftermath of the game, and they are now in real danger of missing out not only the playoffs but also the Play-In.

In his postgame presser, Doncic said he is not happy with the way they are playing, adding that he’s no longer having as much fun as he used to.

“It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball,” Doncic shared, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The Mavs have lost seven of their last 10 games, and with every win crucial at this point of the season, it’s not a surprise why Luka Doncic doesn’t see any reason to be happy about.

Not to mention that Dallas is coming off a year when they reached the Western Conference Finals. Doncic certainly expected the team to take a step forward, but instead, they leaped backwards and are close to being a lottery team instead.

Sure enough, seeing Doncic unhappy is not a good sign for Dallas. Hopefully, they can still bounce back and bring that smile back to Luka’s face once again.