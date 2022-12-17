Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic wants to make one thing clear: he’s not surprised by his massive poster on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite his facial reaction after the dunk saying otherwise, Doncic hilariously said postgame that he’s already used to dunking on opponents.

“I’m used to this by now. … I’ve got the best bounce on the team,” Doncic amusingly said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

For those who missed it, the Slovenian sensation went viral Friday after he obliterated Drew Eubanks and the Blazers defense late in the third quarter of their game with a monstrous throwdown. What made the moment even better was Luka’s face of disbelief.

To be fair to Luka Doncic, it’s his second poster dunk in a span of one week after also slamming the ball all over Jrue Holiday in their recent loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. So we have to believe that Doncic is just being true when he said he’s used to it.

But then again, every Mavs fan know that the 23-year-old is not the most athletic player in the Mavs, let alone in the NBA. He’s clearly having fun, though, and he’s probably just ecstatic to get the win after a rather up-and-down run for the Mavs in recent months.

Hopefully we can see more Doncic dunks and posters moving forward. It’s just more fun to see the youngster show everyone that he can jump, too!