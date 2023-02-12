The Sacramento Kings may have spoiled the debut of the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo with the Dallas Mavericks, but the defeat didn’t make the occasion less special for Luka.

Speaking to reporters after their 133-128 defeat to the Kings, Doncic opened up about his first game with Irving. He revealed his excitement to share the court with the veteran playmaker for the first time, noting that Kyrie is just an incredible talent on the court.

“I was just excited to play with him. He’s an amazing player,” Doncic said, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

The two players certainly impressed, with Kyrie Irving alleviating the workload on Luka Doncic throughout the night. Irving finished with a team-high 28 points on top of seven rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, Doncic ended the contest with 27 points, nine boards and five dimes.

Dallas’ loss shows the Doncic-Irving duo still has plenty of work to do to maximize the potential of their partnership. However, there is no doubt that once they learn how to play together, they will be deadly as a duo.

For his part, Doncic has shown the willingness to make it work with Irving. He’s no longer a one-man show in Dallas, and that should be beneficial for him and the team moving forward.

The Mavs play the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets next before the All-Star break. Fortunately, that won’t be the last time we’ll see Doncic and Irving on the same court, as both are also heading to the All-Star Game next weekend. Maybe they could also end up becoming teammates?