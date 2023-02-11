For the second night in a row, the Mavs and Kings meet in Sacramento! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Kings prediction and pick.

Last night’s contest between these two teams ended up being a pretty good game in the end. The Mavericks had a lead of up to 24 points, but the high-scoring Kings stormed back and cut the lead down to as little as six with a few minutes remaining. Kyrie Irving and his brand-new squad held on for the win and they should see Luka Doncic return to the floor tonight. If that is the case, we will see Kyrie and Doncic together for the first time and that will be terrifying for opposing defenses.

The Kings are one of the top-scoring teams in the NBA and proved it last night when they almost came back down 24 against the Kings. They have been the NBA’s biggest shocker this year and that is a good thing. Nobody predicted this team to take off the way they did and it’s fun to watch them ball out in Sacramento. With a (31-24) record, the Kings are third in the West, and the Mavs are right behind them with a (31-26) record.

Here are the Mavericks-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Kings Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans continue to sit out for the Mavericks but Luka Doncic is expected to play tonight after not suiting up last night. Obviously, when the MVP candidate is on the floor the Mavs have a much better shot at winning. So if he suits up tonight the chances of them winning are a bit higher. It will be fun to watch him and Kyrie do their thing but don’t expect a bunch of success early on. Luka has played with another star guard before in Spencer Dinwiddie, but his game compared to Kyries is far different. However, their ability to score off the dribble will be difficult to defend.

In the two games with Dallas, Kyrie has averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 assists. That paired with Doncic’s 33.4 points and 8.2 assists is scary to think about. Christian Wood is third on the team averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. That trio has the ability to be one of the best in the game.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

I expect the Kings to put up more of a fight early on in this game compared to last night. The offense is too elite to go down 24 points again even if Doncic is playing. De’Aaron Fox played very well with 33 points off 10/16 shooting. The Kings are doing wonders offensively this season averaging a league-high 119.4 points. The Mavericks are down at 112.7 which has them 21st in the league. If the Kings continue to do their thing then they will be in a spot to cover this spread.

Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of being a very good game. I expect it to be close but the Mavs should pull away and cover this spread once again.

Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -2.5 (-112)