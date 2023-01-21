Luka Doncic is the best young player in the NBA today, and the Dallas Mavericks star continues to erase any doubts about that status with his sensational play.

On Friday against the Miami Heat, Doncic exploded for 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Mavs to the 115-90 victory. The Slovenian guard shot really well from deep, going 5-of-8 to keep Dallas in front from start to finish.

In the process, Doncic recorded his 20th game where he led the team in all three categories of points, rebounds and assists, per ESPN Stats & Info. For what it’s worth, no other player has achieved a similar stat line before turning 24 years old. No one even made it half of what Doncic has accomplished.

The likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oscar Robertson and Nikola Jokic had multiple games leading their respective teams in those categories, but none as much as Luka. James has eight, Antetokounmpo has seven, and Robertson and Jokic have four each.

Of course some would say that the Mavs are massively dependent on Doncic, hence the absurd numbers. But then again, it takes skills and talent to do it consistently. Many top young players would have done it already if it’s so easy to accomplish.

Luka Doncic will certainly care more about the win, though. The Mavs ended their three-game losing streak with the win, allowing them to stay at no. 5 in the tight Western Conference standings. They play the Los Angeles Clippers next at home where they will hope to extend their streak.