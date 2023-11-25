Luka Doncic and the Mavs will be without rookie center Dereck Lively II for Saturday's game against the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks (10-5) have not fixed all their problems over night, but they are definitely a more balanced squad than the one who fell apart in the second half of last season. Rookie Dereck Lively II is a big reason why, as he is quickly becoming the defensive anchor for the Mavs.

So you can just imagine how nervous fans are after learning of his latest injury update. “The Mavericks say Dereck Lively II (lower back contusion) will miss Saturday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported.

This is concerning news, to say the least. A back injury could linger for a long time. Just ask Bradley Beal. The 19-year-old big man hit the ground hard while going up for an alley-oop attempt in Wednesday's road game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas crumbled without him but managed to escape LA with a 104-101 win.

How long can Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the team keep that up, though?

Dereck Lively II is already making a difference for Mavs

Lively is averaging 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24 minutes per game. Those may seem like modest numbers for the No. 12 overall pick, but he is serving the exact role the Mavs asked him to when then they drafted him in June.

The Mavericks started 8-2 but have dropped three of their last five games. In every one of their five losses this season, they allowed 125 or more points. Lively was active for those shortcomings, but the defense figures to get even worse if he misses an extended period of time.

Fans should try to stay positive until more information about this back injury is provided. LA will be playing the second contest of a back-to-back on Saturday, so a fresher Dallas might be able to get by without Dereck Lively II in this one.