Los Angeles Lakers? Denver Nuggets? Philadelphia 76ers? Those are just some of the teams that NBA Twitter mentioned after it was reported that Luka Doncic could soon request a trade away from the Dallas Mavericks if the team doesn’t show any improvement.

The Mavs were officially eliminated from Play-in contention on Friday after they lost to the Chicago Bulls. Dallas ruled out their key players in Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood in the game, while Doncic played just 12 minutes and 35 seconds before he sat out the rest of the contest. It put an end to the team’s disastrous season, which started off nicely as they established themselves a Top 6 squad before going downward spiral after the All-Star break.

With Dallas out, the focus has shifted on their future. Sure enough, Doncic’s desire to stay with the Mavs has been put into question. A new report poured fuel to the fire of those talks, as Tim MacMahon of ESPN revealed that there are some within the team who fear “Doncic, who publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration this season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn’t make significant progress by then.”

After the report emerged, several NBA fans argued where Luka could ask to be traded to, with the Lakers being the most popular pick.

Fits perfectly with a stretch Big who isn't ball dominant https://t.co/ycSiHBKsCX pic.twitter.com/P2LFp0ITtE — ‏ (@Original_Gio) April 8, 2023

Several other fans also mentioned the Nuggets as a potential destination, especially since Luka Doncic has a close relationship with Serbian center Nikola Jokic.

Fans of other teams couldn’t help but pitch their own squads, with many mentioning the Miami Heat so Doncic can pair up with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, as well as the Sixers where he can form an electric scoring duo with Joel Embiid.

Some also couldn’t help but mention a possible reunion with Jalen Brunson on the New York Knicks.

It remains to be seen what the Mavs will do this offseason to please Doncic, though as everyone knows, it’s hard to imagine Dallas trading a Top 5 player in the NBA. Players like that don’t come often, so instead of moving Doncic, it’s safer to expect that Mark Cuban and co. go all-out to build around him with the right talents.