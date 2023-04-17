A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Much has been made about how the Dallas Mavericks failed miserably this season. Many folks believe that this was brought about by their failed Kyrie Irving experiment, which in the end, had a significant undesirable effect on cornerstone superstar Luka Doncic.

If you ask Skip Bayless, the renowned broadcaster straight up believes that Luka isn’t happy playing alongside his new superstar teammate. According to Bayless, Doncic has somewhat lamented the notion that team owner Mark Cuban brought Irving in as the team’s “new closer” — a notion that has been proven by the fact that Kyrie has taken twice as many shots than Luka in fourth quarters and overtimes whenever they play together.

“Luka says out of one side of his mouth, he’s fine with Kyrie but he’s not having fun anymore,” Bayless said on a recent episode of the Skip Bayless Show. “And that things better change next year because last year, the Mavericks won a Game 7 over the defending champs at Phoenix, 123-90, and got to the Western Conference Finals because Jalen Brunson … was a great fit for Luka. Luka says he really misses Jalen Brunson. I can’t blame him.”

Mark Cuban erred greatly in letting Jalen Brunson walk. He is now reaping what he sowed being stuck with Kyrie Irving. More, from this week’s @SkipBaylessShow:pic.twitter.com/fs4p9cGE0d — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 17, 2023

Bayless then turned his attention to Cuban, who he believes is the architect of the Mavs’ demise. According to Skip, it all started with Cuban’s failure to sign Jalen Brunson last summer, who himself is now thriving with the New York Knicks:

“Mark Cuban derailed a very good team by not preacting to get Jalen Brunson signed,” Skip continued. “He just didn’t see it coming. He got caught with his guard down and he lost. And now he’s stuck with Kyrie. … If he does bring back Kyrie, it will not work.”

This has to be tough to hear for Mavs fans. As Bayless points out, Cuban is likely going to give Kyrie a five-year big-money extension this summer. Skip believes this would be a terrible decision, though, and that it simply won’t work out for Dallas.