After leading the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals last season, Luka Doncic watched the Mavs fail sensationally this year by not even making the NBA Play-In Tournament. Dallas’ massive shortcomings this season have been well-documented and it comes as no surprise that the blame game is now at its peak after another wasted campaign.

If you ask Hall of Famer reggie miller, however, he firmly believes that Luka Doncic has to take some of the blame here, too. Head coach Jason Kidd and enigmatic point guard Kyrie Irving have seen the pitchforks brought out on them of late, but for his part, Miller believes that some finger-pointing has to be directed toward Doncic as well:

“Let’s face it,” Miller said Tuesday on a TNT conference call before the opening round of the NBA playoffs, via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Mornign News. “Luka needs to start looking in the mirror a little bit, too, right? I hate to throw this all on Kyrie. Luka needs to kind of look at himself and [ask], ‘What could I have done better?’”

That’s harsh. However, you can’t say that Reggie Miller is completely in the wrong here. Luka Doncic himself would be the first to admit that he’s partially to blame for his team’s failure this season, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be doing some self-examination this offseason as well.

Nevertheless, given how Doncic has done so much for the Mavs this year, this is still hard to hear for Mavs fans. It’s going to be a tough next few months for this team, that’s for sure.