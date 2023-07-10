Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic has mostly stayed out of the headlines this summer. However, the Mavs star hopped back into the limelight on Instagram by revealing the Luka 2 Jordan sneaker that will soon be available to the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic)

The post features an activation event for the Luka 2 and Luka Doncic participating in some Jordan sponsored games with all ages. Mavs fans will be excited to see this post from Luka not just because of the new swag, but because of how slim he looks as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The only other headlines Doncic has been primarily involved in this summer were those detailing his weight loss and the dedication he has put into improving his body. He certainly looks good in this post, so Mavs fans will now await the start of the season eagerly for a new Doncic.

While Luka has mostly kept to himself this summer, the Mavs have been busy making waves. They retained Kyrie Irving in NBA free agency, while they traded for Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes as well. Additionally, they selected Duke center Dereck Lively in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Next season will be massive for the Mavs in convincing Luka Doncic to envision Dallas as a long-term home. If the moves they made this offseason aren't enough to establish the Mavs as a contender, Doncic might consider moving on to a different franchise in NBA free agency. For now, Doncic will have another season in Dallas, and look out for the Luka 2 on court in the meantime.