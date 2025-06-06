Caitlin Clark watched her Indiana Pacers struggle in the NBA Finals opening game. She then fired off a five-word reaction, all after watching the epic closing seconds against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Indiana trailed by as many as 15 at the Paycom Center. Tyrese Haliburton snatched the soul out of the arena, however. Haliburton hit a miracle basket that gave the Pacers the lead with 0.3 seconds left. Indiana took its first lead at that moment — then claimed Game 1 Thursday 111-110.

Clark watched from home as she attempts her return to the WNBA court. But she posted an all caps reaction with multiple laughing emojis.

Clark and Haliburton have become friends off the court. The Pacers star got compared to Clark. The WNBA star received a visit from Haliburton for her season debut — which came before the Eastern Conference Finals.

Is Fever's Caitlin Clark returning soon? Injury news amid Pacers vs. Thunder

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Clark isn't just dialed in on watching the home team Pacers pursue the franchise's first-ever Larry O'Brien Trophy. She's eyeing a return to the court on her end.

She sustained a quadriceps strain. Clark missed the last three games for the Fever. But the Fever received a massive injury update on Clark.

The Atlanta Dream could be preparing for her — by Tuesday night. Clark revealed she's not ruling out that contest as her return, which she shared to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“I feel like I've made a lot of progress, and I feel good,” Clark said to the WNBA insider.

However, Clark is “not gonna rush coming back. It's just not worth it.”

Her Fever team managed to beat the Washington Mystics 85-76 on Tuesday. Indiana gets the Chicago Sky next on Saturday. Clark and Angel Reese may not cross paths, though.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will shoot for a stunning 2-0 lead over the powerful Thunder on Sunday.