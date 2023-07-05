The Dallas Mavericks are prepared to sign Portland Trail Blazers swingman Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet, according to Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes.

Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 5, 2023

Traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Trail Blazers in the final year of his rookie contract ahead of this past season's trade deadline, Thybulle entered this offseason as a restricted free agent. Should he sign an offer sheet with the Mavs on Wednesday, the Blazers will have until the end of the day on Friday to match Dallas' offer in order to keep the two-time All-Defensive team performer.

With the Blazers, Thybulle really came into his own and looked a lot more comfortable out on the wing than he did in Philadelphia. Not only did he prove to be a viable three-point shooting option, but his ability to run in transition after making a play on the defensive-end of the floor is what makes him such an intriguing talent.

Thybulle, 26, is already one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA and the Mavericks have been searching for ways to improve on that end of the floor. They've also been searching for ways to add key secondary talents alongside superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Previously being one of the best defensive teams in the league, Dallas ranked 24th in the league this past year in defensive rating, surrounding an average of 114.1 points per game to their opponents.

Rumored to potentially have interest in signing restricted free agent Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics as well this offseason, it seems like the Mavericks have turned their attention solely onto Thybulle.

The Mavs have been busy this offseason, as they started to revamp their roster during the 2023 NBA Draft by adding Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the first-round. Then at the start of free agency, Dallas agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract with Irving, as well as smaller deals with Dwight Powell, Seth Curry and former first-round pick Dante Exum.

Still owning their full $12.4 million mid-level exception this offseason, the Mavericks could be preparing to offer Thybulle a massive two, possibly even three-year contract. As for Portland, they extended a $6.3 million qualifying offer to their restricted free agent at the start of free agency, so they will likely have to pay up if they are to keep Thybulle heading into the 2023-24 season.

With trade conversations involving superstar guard Damian Lillard ongoing, the future of the Blazers organization continues to be a major question mark.

In 22 games with the Blazers last season, all of which he started, Thybulle averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range.