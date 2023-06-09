The Dallas Mavericks endured a nightmare of a 2022-23 season. Not only did they have to witness Jalen Brunson's full-on breakout into an All-Star caliber point guard in New York, but they then proceeded to miss the playoffs entirely. For a team that recently made the Western Conference Finals and is still boasting the services of Luka Doncic, that simply won't cut it.

But better days may be on the horizon for the Mavs — especially when it's looking like their best player is putting in the work to become the best version of himself.

In Luka Doncic's most recent Instagram story, he posted a picture of himself alongside Nikola Jovicevic, a 19-year old attacking midfielder for NS Mura, a football club based in Slovenia. And the Mavs star certainly looks like he's in better shape than ever.

Skinny Luka finna be a problem. He in shape yall pic.twitter.com/86pU556iaM — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 9, 2023

Throughout the years, one of the foremost criticisms of Luka Doncic has been his weight. Some have grown concerned about Doncic's weight gain, as it might lead to injury problems down the line or it may prevent him from reaching his true potential. During the 2021-22 season, the Mavs star reportedly gained around 20 pounds from his rookie season.

Last year, Doncic reportedly brought his weight back down to 240 pounds, which is closer to what he weighed during rookie season.

It's not quite clear what Doncic weighs exactly at the moment, but it's clear that he certainly resembles more closely his body frame five years ago. Still, even before the Slovenian wunderkind entered the NBA, one analyst compared Doncic's physique to that of a 7-11 employee.

Even then, the purported issues regarding the Mavs star's physique has not prevented him from becoming one of the best players in the NBA. Doncic, for his career, is averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, putting any defender that comes his way in the blender using an array of crafty dribbles moves and nifty changes in pace.

With Doncic only 24 years old, there may very well be ton of room for him to grow. And maybe having a “skinnier” physique could help facilitate an even more rapid ascent for the Mavs star as they look to put the sting of last season in the rearview mirror.