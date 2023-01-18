Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic may be willing to stay with the franchise that was home to mentor Dirk Nowitzki for 20 seasons. However, that doesn’t mean that he’s content with the level of talent around him on this Mavs roster, as ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports.

“Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.”

The Mavericks, to their credit, haven’t been resting on their laurels after reaching the playoffs for the past three seasons. This is exemplified by their decision to trade for a talented frontcourt player in Christian Wood last summer, a player who’s averaging 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his first season besides Doncic. However, despite a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022, skilled guard Jalen Brunson left the Mavs and Wood simply fills that void.

He doesn’t take them to a level previously unseen.

Averaging a league-high 33.8 points per game, it’s easy to forget that Luka Doncic is only 23 years old, as he’s long been heralded as one of the NBA’s premier talents. Naturally, a player this dominant would want to compete for championships. Nonetheless, as MacMahon notes, the Mavs still owe the New York Knicks a pick to complete their trade of Kristaps Porzingis.