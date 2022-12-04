By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced off against Jalen Brunson for the first time since his offseason move to the New York Knicks. And sure enough, it was a weird moment for both sides.

Doncic and Brunson admitted as much following Saturday’s showdown, with Luka himself noting that it’s quite tough to see his former teammate on the other side now. Both were draft classmates as well in 2018, so it makes things even harder.

“It was different, man. It was hard to see him on the other team. We obviously miss him,” Doncic said when asked about reuniting with Brunson, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Brunson, for his part, had similar thoughts as Doncic. When questioned what it’s like to face the Mavs for the first time since his shocking exit in free agency, he said, “To be honest, not fun.”

The Mavs won the showdown with the Knicks in blowout fashion, 121-100. Jalen Brunson himself struggled and finished with just 13 points, two rebounds and three assists, so it’s no wonder why he didn’t have a lot of fun against Dallas.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, was his usual sensational self with his 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks. Still, considering how the Mavs have been up-and-down in their recent games, it’s not hard to see why he’s missing his former partner in crime.

The Mavs will play the Knicks again later this December, so hopefully, both Doncic and Brunson will be more comfortable playing against each other by that point.