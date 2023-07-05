Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is coming off a promising rookie campaign in the NBA, and based on what the Mavs are seeing this offseason, he should turn even more heads in his second year in the league.

Mavs assistant coach Jared Dudley can attest to that after getting blown away by what Jaden Hardy showed the team during Dallas' first summer league practice.

“Jaden Hardy is on a whole nother level.,” Dudley said of Hardy (h/t Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News).

Last season, Hardy averaged 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 14.8 minutes per game for the Mavs. He appeared in 48 games, including five starts, and shot 43.8 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from behind the arc. While his numbers during his rookie season were not exceptional, he should only get better. He showed in his rookie year that he can be a steady outside shooter, so the challenge for him is to sustain his form from deep while improving on the other areas in order to become a much more reliable weapon for a Dallas team that's looking to redeem itself.

Hardy was originally taken by the Sacramento Kings in the second round (37th overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft before they sent him to the Mavericks for a couple of future picks.

Hardy, a product of the NBA G League Ignite, will be among the Mavs players who will see action in the 2023 Summer League. The Mavericks open their Summer League schedule on July 8 against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.