The Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic hit an improbable shot that could make Steph Curry take notice, and hit the Griddy afterward.

Mavs star Luka Doncic has gained a reputation for hitting shots from all over the court in recent years. He isn't quite in Steph Curry's bracket, but he certainly has done has best to vault himself into the same stratosphere.

Mavs point guard Kyrie Irving got an injury update recently that surprised many fans. Doncic made a hilarious promise to Rangers fans after the team's Game 4 World Series win.

Doncic hit a dance that NBA fans have come to know and love after his ridiculous half court shot in the pregame warm-ups.

Luka Doncic hit the griddy after knocking down the half court shot 😂 (via @dallasmavs)pic.twitter.com/oW6qBpuJlT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2023

“Always has great energy!” one fan said in response.

“Old head mechanics lol,” one fan added.

“Cleanest Griddy I've ever seen,” still another said.

The jokes came fast and furious on a night when the World Series took center stage along with a full slate of NBA action.

“Ja somewhere punching air right now,” another fan joked.

Still others were not impressed by Doncic's performance. The Slovenian superstar is fresh off of the FIBA World Cup and has been working his usual Luka Magic this season, even in warm-ups.

“Lol will somebody teach Doncic how to Griddy” another commenter said on X.

“The giddy up” still another added, making a horse racing reference.

The Mavs took on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night and trailed by a score of 50-49 at halftime. Zach LaVine had 17 points to lead Chicago while Doncic had 8 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, stuffing the stat sheet for Coach Jason Kidd's team at halftime.

The Mavericks also got 13 points from Grant Williams.