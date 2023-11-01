The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2023-24 season off hot, as they are just three undefeated teams remaining next to the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. On Wednesday night, the Mavs will put their perfect record on the line when they host the Chicago Bulls, a struggling Eastern Conference team looking to pick up a much-needed victory. Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is Luka Doncic's right hand man, but he missed their last game due to a left foot sprain and he is once again listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's showdown. This has led to the question of: Is Kyrie Irving play tonight vs. the Bulls?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Bulls

The Mavs are currently listing Kyrie Irving as doubtful to play on Wednesday against the Bulls due to his left foot sprain. In the past, Dallas has always been cautious with their approach when it comes to injuries, so seeing Irving miss yet another game is not too shocking. Not to mention, the season just started and the Mavericks do not want to risk further injury that will sideline their star guard indefinitely.

Playing in the first two games of the season, Irving has averaged 19.5 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 39.0 percent from the floor. He has shot just 16.7 percent from three-point range early on this season. Despite his struggles, the Mavs have proven to be one of the better teams in the league, flying up the recent NBA Power Rankings.

Dallas traded for Irving last season to be their second star alongside Doncic and he did not disappoint, averaging 26.9 points and 6.0 assists in 20 total games. The Mavs went 8-12 in those 20 games with Irving on their roster.

This injury Irving is dealing with did come as somewhat of a shock earlier this week when he first appeared on the team's injury report. The All-Star did not appear to get hurt in either of the team's first two games and the Mavericks have not said much about the extent of Irving's injury.

With Irving expected to be out of the lineup, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green figure to benefit the most in terms of added production and opportunities. So, when it comes to the question of if Kyrie Irving is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is trending towards no.