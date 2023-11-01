Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is absolutely hyped over the prospect of the Texas Rangers finally winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

All the Rangers need to accomplish that elusive goal is one more win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mavs do-it-all star can't wait for that to happen, and to seemingly avoid jinxing it, Doncic has promised that he and Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki aren't going to attend a game anymore.

“1 more !!!@Rangers don’t worry @swish41 and me not coming to the game😂😂😂,” Luka Doncic shared on X after Texas took care of business in Game 4 on the road in an 11-7 victory.

The Rangers are now ahead in the series, 3-1, and they could capture the World Series title as soon as this Wednesday night in Game 5. That is going to be easier said than done, but based on how they have been swinging their bats of late, they might just have the momentum to keep it going at the plate and finish the series in five games.

Texas has outscored the Diamondbacks, 14-8, over the last two games.

Luka Doncic can't wait for the Rangers to win the World Series

Corey Seager has been an absolute monster in the World Series thus far. Although he's hitting just .235 in the series, he's already got three home runs and six RBIs. With Adolis Garcia unlikely to play for the rest of the series, the Rangers seem to have enough weapons to carry their offense, as best exemplified by their win in Game 4.

As for Luka Doncic and the Mavs, they have a game against the Chicago Bulls at home starting at almost the same time as Game 4 of the World Series.