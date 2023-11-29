After the game, Mavs star Luka Doncic was beaming in confidence, answering a question regarding his difficult shot with braggadocio.

Not a single basketball player hoists up a shot expecting it to miss, regardless if you're picking up a ball for the first time or if you're doing it for a living, like Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Doncic, in particular, makes putting the ball through the hoop look like an easy task, which is simply preposterous given the degree of difficulty of the shots he takes.

On Tuesday night, Doncic was deep in his bag once again, and it came at such a crucial time during their 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. With less than a minute and a half left in the game and the Mavs up by just five, 113-108, Doncic took on Jalen Green in isolation, even backing him down in the post. Green, however, swatted Doncic's fadeaway. The Mavs star was the first to pick up the loose ball, and in the confusion, Doncic pulled out a hook shot that tickled the twine to extend their lead to seven.

After the game, Luka Doncic was beaming in confidence, answering a reporter's question regarding what was going through his mind when he took the hook shot with such justified braggadocio.

“What's going through your head when you decide to shoot a hook shot there at the end?” the reporter asked.

“That I’m going to make it,” Doncic responded with a sly smirk on his face, per Bally Sports Southwest via ClutchPoints Twitter.

With how ridiculously good Luka Doncic's touch is from everywhere on the court, any shot that he takes definitely has a chance of going in. This preternatural feel for scoring the basketball is what makes the Mavs star such an unstoppable force, putting the Rockets' defense, which ranks fourth in the league, to the sword, dropping 41 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in the win that moves them to 11-6 on the season.

This is simply yet another display of the famous Luka Magic the Mavs star possesses in spades, making him a must-watch star due to his ability to pull out a must be seen to be believed move at any time.