Luka Doncic showed a glimpse of his offensive prowess with a step-back three that left Jabari Smith Jr. lost against the Mavs.

The Dallas Mavericks are engaged in a stateside In-Season Tournament matchup against the Houston Rockets. The Mavs entered the game with a record of 10-6 sitting in fourth place in the West Group B tournament standings. Luka Doncic is determined to help his team win, as shown by his filthy step-back three on Jabari Smith Jr.

Luka Doncic wows the Mavs crowd with his offensive prowess

The Mavs had an eight-point second-quarter lead on the Rockets before Luka Doncic shook things up with his elusive shot on Jabari Smith Jr:

Luka Doncic buries a FILTHY step back three 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ff0Nc7CFas — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2023

Doncic began to slash to the rim before suddenly stepping back for a three, putting Smith Jr. on skates. The move on Houston's defense did not kill the team's momentum though.

The Rockets regained the lead in the middle of the third quarter with Alperun Segun leading the charge. Segun and Smith Jr. could both be poised for a double-double if they maintain their production into the fourth quarter.

The Mavs need to win for In-Season Tournament progress. In addition, the team looks to bounce back from a 107-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on November 25th. Meanwhile, the Rockets hope to build upon their own winning record.

Houston came into the game at 8-6 and a seventh-place standing in the Western Conference. The Rockets have an advantage in their group's In-Season Tournament play, as they have only lost one game so far.

It will take more than offensive prowess for Dallas to beat the hungry Rockets team. Can Luka Doncic and co. come out on top?