You don’t have to go out in the real world for a chance encounter with someone who’s globally recognized. Just take for example these Overwatch players who ran into Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic online, without knowing who he really is.

These guys ran into Luka Doncic while playing Overwatch 😮 "You have any hobbies?" "Yeah, I play basketball" 💀 pic.twitter.com/2jNCxNd4GJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

That’s an instant classic. Luka Doncic casually nodding to the idea that basketball is nothing more than a hobby for him was gold. Sure, basketball is just a sport, but for Luka Doncic, it’s everything, and he would do anything if it meant success for his Mavericks.

Adding to the fun of the exchange was Doncic not completely giving away his identity, with one of the players even wondering if the Slovenian basketball demigod was someone who plays “varsity” ball. (Just imagine if Luka Doncic got suddenly injected into a varsity lineup.) Dude, you are talking to an absolute basketball icon many would do crazy things just to have that kind of conversation with him.

Of course, the truth, the REAL genuine truth, is that Luka Doncic is 100% a basketball rockstar. He may not be a superstar in the world of Overwatch, but on the court, there aren’t plenty of names out there who have a bigger clout right now than Doncic, whose focus is still on leading the Mavs to a mission to win an NBA championship. It’s been a little rough of late for the Mavericks, but there’s still time for Doncic and the rest of the team to get it together.

On the season, Luka Doncic is averaging 33.4 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game.