Luka Doncic and the Mavs absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in what he called a 'complete game.'

Luka Doncic continued his personal domination of the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, dropping 44 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Dallas Mavericks' blowout 144-126 in-season tournament victory. Making his epic night even more impressive? Doncic shot a ridiculous 17-of-21 from the field against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and company, and his insane numbers came in just 31 minutes of play.

Needless to say, Doncic's performance on Friday night was one of the best of his career. It was made all the better for Dallas because he had ample support from his teammates, led by Kyrie Irving's 27 points and a double-double from Derrick Jones Jr.

After the game, Luka Doncic credited the Mavs' pace for helping them run the lethargic, new-look Clippers off the floor in what he called a “complete game.”

“Today, we had to start with the pace,” he said. “Our pace was great today and we were guarding, too, so we played a very complete game, everybody.”

The Slovenian sensation continued heaping praise on his teammates from there, noting that while he and Irving certainly had it going, their success was a direct result of a superlative team-wide effort. Dallas had five players score in double-figures, also getting solid two-way contributions from rookie center Dereck Lively II and reserve wing Dante Exum.

“I keep saying, it's not just us two. We get stops. D-Jones has been great for us. But everybody contributes, so it's not just two of us. Everybody help us,” he said. “When we play good, it's there, everybody else helps us doing that. So like I said, it's everybody else.”

The win moves the Mavs to 7-2, second in the Western Conference behind the defending-champion Denver Nuggets. LA, meanwhile, is 3-5 after a fourth straight loss, three of which have come since Harden finally arrived via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.