Tyronn Lue and the Clippers continue to search for answers in the aftermath of the James Harden trade after another crushing loss.

The Los Angeles Clippers, once again, are left scrambling for answers after yet another miserable game on Friday night in a 144-126 loss to the Dallas Mavericks to mark their NBA In-Season Tournament debut in ignominious fashion. There are plenty of factors to blame for the Clippers' blowout defeat. One, the Clips still seem to lack a distinct offensive identity, devolving more into a turn-based offense among its four stars. Secondly, their defense was ghastly, allowing plenty of open looks from deep to an on-point Mavs team.

James Harden has failed to hit the ground running with the Clippers, as he still is figuring out a way to seamlessly fit into the squad. He finished with just 14 points and six assists on six shot attempts as LA still hasn't found a way to sort out their hierarchy on offense. Nevertheless, it wasn't on the offensive end where head coach Tyronn Lue believes that Harden has struggled the most.

In his postgame presser, Lue said that Harden, after not having a full training camp to get into shape, is still struggling with the Clippers' small-ball lineup as that five-man unit gives the Beard more responsibilities to deal with on the defensive end.

“I think the small lineup doesn't really fit him well right now until he gets in better game shape. Keeping a 5 on the floor with him as much as possible will really be good for us,” Lue said, via ClutchPoints' Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly.

To start the second half, the Clippers began with their core four alongside Terance Mann, choosing to stretch the floor and gain more perimeter mobility in exchange for the defensive assuredness Ivica Zubac gives them in the paint. It was worth a try for Ty Lue, as the Clippers were already down by 26 at the half. However, the Clippers, despite finding it easier to score buckets to start the third, continued to bleed points.

After trading away two of their most important defensive pieces in Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum, the Clippers are now struggling to find a better balance on both ends of the floor. But in time, there's no reason why they couldn't get better, especially as James Harden gets in better shape.