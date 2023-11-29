Mark Cuban cleared the air on his role with the Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic-led Mavs along with dispelling Las Vegas relocation rumors.

The Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, is in the late stage of selling his stakes to the Adelson family. But, there are still a lot of lingering questions in the minds of Mavs fans. Will he still be involved with the Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic-led team? To what extent will his presence be felt in the organization? All of those were answered and he even addressed the rumored move to Las Vegas.

Mark Cuban will still remain the head of basketball operations with the Mavs system, per Newy Scruggs of NBC. This means that he will still be in close contact with Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd when it comes to whatever happens on the floor and in the front office.

Moreover, he dispelled the rumors that the Mavs were headed to Las Vegas for relocation. They will stay in Dallas for the foreseeable future and he plans to keep it that way. To back that up, he has plans with Sands Corporation, “Coming in to upgrade and hopefully build a new area. This will hopefully be a Venetian-like resort here in Dallas. That's the goal.”

Overall, the move, which is valued at $3.5 billion, will take up some time due to the bureaucracies that the Mavs owner has to go through. Once Adam Silver and the NBA have approved it, great things are ahead for the franchise. The Adelson family would own 57% of the team and Cuban can just focus on building the brand of basketball that he likes inside the system.