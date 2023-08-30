Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is no stranger to the trials and tribulations faced by an NBA owner. Cuban has dealt with lots of turbulence since purchasing the Mavs in 2000, but there's one thing that stands out as the most difficult part of the job.

Cuban recently stopped by the Pat Bev Pod, hosted by NBA player Patrick Beverley, and one of the questions regarded the hardest part of owning an NBA team.

“Hiring a coach is the hardest part of owning a sports team,” said Cuban. “That's the hardest… it's not even close.”

The Mavs coaching carousel has been relatively turbulence-free during Cuban's tenure, as the team has been led by just four head coaches in Cuban's 23 seasons at the controls.

The most successful of that bunch was Rick Carlisle, who coached Dallas from 2008 to 2021. Carlisle was on the sidelines when the Mavericks broke through and won their only championship in 2011, led by Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki.

Dallas is currently led by head coach and former NBA all-star Jason Kidd, who joined the team in 2021 to help impart some wisdom on budding superstar Luka Doncic.

While Kidd and the Mavs were able to make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, last season was filled with disappointment, as Dallas failed to net a top-ten seed despite trading for Kyrie Irving midway through the season.

How much blame goes to the coach and how much goes to the players is one of the oldest arguments in sports, and it's one that Mark Cuban has surely been at the center of more than a few times in his long tenure.