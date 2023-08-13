Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban were just two members of a Dallas Mavs franchise that took home the NBA title in 2011. The Mavs got it done by knocking off the Dwyane Wade-Chris Bosh-LeBron James super team that was the Miami Heat.

With Nowitzki entering the Hall-of-Fame on Saturday night, Steve Nash, his former point guard, had an ‘unparalleled' take on what set the German big man apart from the rest. The Mavs' former big man also received a touching tribute from Kevin Love on Saturday.

As Nowitzki took the podium for his induction wearing his signature orange jacket, it was his turn to dish out the acknowledgements and jokes in Springfield, Massachusetts. He had ‘no mercy' for the Mavs' owner Cuban during his speech which ended with a surprising and hilarious twist about a slam dunk.

Cuban's alleged talents on the hardwood were no match for the 6-foot-11 Nowitzki's size and skills:

Dirk had no mercy for Mark Cuban when he came to practice 🤣@Hoophall | #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/L6s4EcVlG6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Nowitzki was inducted as part of a full class that included Spurs guard Tony Parker, Heat guard Dwyane Wade, Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady and several others.

Parker's former Head Coach Gregg Popovich had the crowd in stitches with a joke of his own about his relentless coaching style during the event.

Meanwhile the man Nowitzki and the Mavs defeated, Wade, invited legendary 76ers guard Allen Iverson to introduce him during the ceremony. Iverson made the night even more special for the former Heat guard with a custom suit embroidered with Wade's name and number on the back of it that caught the attention of the crowd.

Allen Iverson is all in to present Dwyane Wade in his Hall of Fame enshrinement 🔥 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/iLqPRplAl5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2023

As Nowitzki and Cuban reveled in the spotlight, the Mavs' former players shared their own congratulatory messages with the German legend. It was a night none of them would soon forget, and one that will add even further to Nowitzki's legacy.