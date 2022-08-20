Mark Cuban gets real on adding more talent around Luka Doncic before Mavs training camp

Coming off of a Western Conference Finals appearance, the Dallas Mavericks needed to add the right amount of talent around Luka Doncic. Although they added Christian Wood, Jaden Hardy and JaVale McGee, they lost key point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. Mark Cuban and the Mavs can’t miss this window of opportunity with Luka Doncic.

Cuban gave some insight about what the Mavs will do for the rest of the summer with one roster spot open. He was asked about whether the Mavs will make any more roster moves before training camp on The Norm & D Invasion radio show (at the 4:09 mark).

“Unlikely, unless something somebody gets cut somewhere that really surprises us. I mean, we want that flexibility throughout the season,” Cuban said to the Dallas radio show. “I know how fans feel about it. It’s always like, you know, ‘We got to win the summer we’ve got to do this and we got to do that.’ But you know, come trade deadline, having a roster spot will be beneficial. Come that time when teams are doing buyouts that roster spot can be very beneficial.”

Cuban floated the idea of utilizing a non-guaranteed contract to bring in someone else before training camp but didn’t commit to anything. Having flexibility for midseason moves is certainly good to have but the season is still months away. Also, the Mavs should look to improve more.

With Collin Sexton still available, the Mavs should look to make a move for him to replace Brunson. They could also add a veteran like Carmelo Anthony or LaMarcus Aldridge for extra depth. Cuban seems to prefer the flexibility going into the season, though.

The Mavs should be a big destination for veterans on the buyout market with Doncic making the team a perennial contender. The strategy from Dallas and Cuban suggests that they are confident in it.