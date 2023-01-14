Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.

In spite of the fact that the Mavs were able to escape with a 119-115 victory, team owner Mark Cuban clearly wasn’t pleased with how the game was officiated. The billionaire entrepreneur took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts on the game, and as always, Cuban did not hold back in ripping the referees:

“Stan van gundy is absolutely right. Worst officiated game. Luka gets no respect. Unreal,” Cuban wrote.

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala caught wind of Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant, and the former NBA Finals MVP could not help but chime in:

$100M dollar fine — andre (@andre) January 13, 2023

Iguodala was clearly being sarcastic with his response here. He too was recently ejected from a ballgame for arguing with the referees, which was followed by a subsequent $25,000 fine for “directing inappropriate language” toward the officials. Iggy seems to be implying that the league has been too quick on the trigger when it comes to slapping players (and team owners) with hefty fines.

For what it’s worth, it wasn’t just Luka Doncic and the Mavs who are feeling aggrieved by the referees’ performances on Thursday night. As it turns out, the game officials overlooked a crucial call on LeBron James at the end of overtime as well. The official Last 2-Minute report indicated that he was fouled in his last-second attempt in the extra period, which would have given him a chance to win the game from the charity stripe. Either way, two wrongs still don’t make a right, right?