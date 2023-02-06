Mark Cuban heard the complaints from Mavs fans that Luka Doncic didn’t have enough help this season to lead Dallas to a championship. So, he responded by going out and pulling off a shocking blockbuster deal that brought the disgruntled former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas for at least the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Irving has been putting together a strong bounce back campaign this year after playing sparingly last season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, he will be tasked with teaming up with Doncic to lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals after they barely missed out last season. And from the sounds of it, Cuban is very excited to see this duo get to work as soon as possible.

“I think this is going to be great for both of them. They can play off of each other and given that both can get where they want on the court, it’s going to put a ton of pressure on defenses.” – Mark Cuban, Basketball News

Irving certainly has had his problems off the court recently, but on the court, he’s been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season (27.1 PPG, 5.3 APG, 5.1 RPG, 48.6 FG%). Both Irving and Doncic are ball-dominant guards who can do pretty much everything on offense, and together, they should cause a lot of headaches for their opponents when it comes to their attempts to slow this duo down.

There is certainly a ton of risk involved for the Mavs here, but the Mavs are in a much better spot to contend for a championship this season than they were yesterday, and at the end of the day, that’s the primary goal of this trade.