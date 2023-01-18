Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban shot down a report that claimed Luka Doncic indicated he wants the Mavs’ roster upgraded prior to the NBA trade deadline, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,” Cuban said.

The initial report from MacMahon, as seen in an article for ESPN, stated that Luka Doncic indicated that he wanted an upgrade to the roster.

“Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” MacMahon wrote.

It should be noted that this report was based off of sources. One has to imagine there must have been miscommunication involved based on Cuban’s direct response.

Dallas has enjoyed a strong 2022-2023 season up to this point. But Luka Doncic has done the majority of the heavy lifting, racking up no shortage of minutes for the Mavs. Doncic previously addressed his heavy workload.

“No, that can’t be an excuse,” Doncic said in reference to a lack of rest following a Mavs’ previous double-overtime game.

Nevertheless, the team would benefit from adding depth around their superstar whether Doncic requested it or not. The Mavs have played well but overcoming top-tier Western Conference teams like the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies will prove to be a challenge come playoff time. As talented as Luka Doncic is, he can’t do it all on his own.