Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been on the receiving end of some massive hate and trolling after he said on Wednesday that he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas.

Cuban noted that while he feels that desire from Luka, the Mavs will have to “earn that” to make sure one of the best talents ever to join the team won’t leave or demand a trade.

Sure enough, plenty of critics poked fun at Cuban and the Mavs, with many pointing out that Doncic is basically “gone” from the team. Dallas has gone nowhere near title contention throughout Doncic’s five years with the franchise, and they are even on the verge of totally missing the playoffs this 2022-23 season.

Basically, Dallas has literally done nothing to inspire confidence that Doncic would want to spend his whole career with the Mavs.

“With the way we’re playing, we win earned crap,” one frustrated fan commented. Another Twitter user said, “[yo]u havent even been close to earning that dude lol.”

A critic added, “they been doing the opposite for 5 years lmao.”

On the other hand, one commenter expressed belief that Cuban’s comments could be a sign the team is having a problem with Luka’s commitment: “This is the first actual sign that Luka will ask out before his contract is over.”

Luka Doncic is under contract with the team until at least the 2025-26 season, with a player option for 2026-27. With that said, the Mavs still have a couple of years to prove to the Slovenian youngster that it’s worthwhile to stay with the team.

However, with everything that happened this campaign, Mark Cuban and co. certainly needs to get to work as early as now.