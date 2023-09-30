Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has no remorse on the basketball court. That even includes any teammate or coach for that matter who goes up against him in practice.

On Friday, Mavs assistant Darrell Armstrong took it upon himself to guard Luka. Boy, did that go terribly wrong. The Slovenian quickly broke Armstrong's ankles and sent him flying to the ground after a nasty crossover.

Take a look:

Luka Doncic took Mavs assistant Darrell Armstrong’s ankles 🤣 (via 10armstrong10 / IG) pic.twitter.com/MXDyOlAmXs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

Absolutely priceless. We'll be seeing a lot of that from Doncic in 2023-24 as the Mavs look to return to the playoffs. Mark Cuban and the front office did a nice job of adding some very nice pieces around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving this summer. The latter inked a lucrative three-year, $126 million extension to remain in Dallas after they acquired him in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the year.

When it comes to other offseason moves, the Mavs pulled off a sign-and-trade for Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, who brings toughness and stout defense to the table. That's something Dallas really needs. Also, a full season of the Luka-Kyrie partnership is surely going to be scary hours.

Irving said just that on Thursday:

“We're both killers on the court. Everybody knows it.”

Ain't that a fact. Missing the playoffs again would simply not be acceptable for a team with such a talented duo. Improving defensively is going to be key for this squad. Once again, Williams will be absolutely integral in that department.

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly looking forward to breaking some more ankles shortly.