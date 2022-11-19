Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admits he gets scared whenever he watches game films to prepare for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After all, who wouldn’t be?

Before his Nuggets took the Mavs on Friday at the American Airlines Center, Malone got brutally honest on how tough it is to game-plan against Doncic. He even compared it to watching a “horror movie” as he’s left with more questions than answers on how to deal with the Slovenian wonderboy.

“There’s certain guys as a head coach when you watch film it’s like watching a horror movie, because you get scared as hell. How the hell are you going to stop this guy?” Malone said of Doncic, per Dwain Price of Mavs.com.

To be fair to Michael Malone, we can’t blame him for that assessment. Even Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups admitted that Luka Doncic is the “toughest cover in the league.” Just how can anyone prepare for what he’s going to do?

Heading to Friday’s contest, Luka leads the league in scoring with 34.4 points per game, all while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. He’s also doing it all for the Mavs, tallying 8.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals every night.

As Malone suggested, while they can come up with plans to stop Doncic, there’s no guarantee that it will work. And that’s what scary. Considering Luka’s scoring pedigree and basketball IQ, opposing defenses can only hope he’ll miss whenever he has the ball.