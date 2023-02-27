For many in the hobby, Luka Doncic rookie cards are among the few items that can draw so much interest and value within a moment’s notice. Thanks to the insane rise in popularity of the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star guard, there have been sharp jumps to his value in the NBA card market. Add the recent trade of Kyrie Irving to the Western Conference squad, and Doncic’s chances of running a deep playoff campaign just got better. The thing is, a few days ago, one collector placed a mind-blowing $1.5 million bounty for a Doncic rookie card that has never been seen in public before.

Collector Shyne150 has just put a massive $1.5M bounty on the 2018 Luka Doncic Black Prizm 1/1!!! 👀🔥#thehobby #whodoyoucollect pic.twitter.com/QGqpqPo4gV — PRIMO CARDS (@primocards1) February 26, 2023

A couple of days ago, Bolillo Lajan San, more popularly known as Shyne150, put out the word that he’ll give $1.5 million in exchange for Luka Doncic’s Panini 2018 Prizm Black rookie card. The card in question is a One of One card, which means it’s the only one of its kind. Due to this factor alone, it makes sense for this Luka Doncic card to garner such a high price, even if it hasn’t been found yet.

Ever since he entered the NBA in 2018, Doncic has grown a lot and ushered the Dallas Mavericks into its new era after Dirk Nowitzki retired. This season alone, Doncic is notching 33.1 points per game by connecting 50% from the field, 35% from beyond the arc, and 73% from the free throw line while making 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.5 steals in 36.4 minutes on the court. With these video game-like numbers on a nightly basis, it’s no wonder his NBA cards are drawing so much interest from those in the hobby.

Also, Doncic isn’t just a monster every time he steps on the court. He’s also doing the same in the NBA card market. At this point in time, Doncic’s Prizm base and silver rookie cards are priced at $384 and $1,804 respectively. These values are much higher than other options in the market, such as LaMelo Ball or Ja Morant rookie cards. In any case, Shyne150’s recent bounty on Doncic’s epic Prizm Black NBA card will surely ramp up interest in the Mavs star’s stock in the hobby.