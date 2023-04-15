A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The league dropped the hammer on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday after it was announced that the organization has been fined a whopping $750,000 for their decision to tank their second-to-the-last game of the regular season against the Chicago Bulls. Apparently, the NBA was able to find enough evidence to determine that the Mavs purposely lost that game, and they have decided to slap the team with a hefty penalty.

The mean streets of Twitter have shared their honest thoughts on this controversial decision, and let’s just say the fans weren’t too happy about this development:

Fuck the Mavs but this is horse shit. Philly did this every game for 5 years and nothing. https://t.co/9JnFDyK85N — MHB UD 🇭🇹 (@Alf954) April 14, 2023

The blazers openly stated that they were shutting Dame with like a month left in the season.

The NBA: pic.twitter.com/bC5lOeXqO0 — Bubble Luka with the tan (@HispanicMavs) April 14, 2023

The league when teams tank 82 games: aw, here’s a top 4 pick to help you for next season 🥰 The league when the Dallas Mavericks chose to lose the last two games of the season in order to keep their pick and avoid losing it as-well as missing the play in: https://t.co/IDcRCka1Qa — Jo (@MavsStan41) April 14, 2023

Mavs tanked two games and y’all media folks had a brain aneurysm. Now Chicago should have tanked. Got it 👌🏾 https://t.co/9Znou7HCxk — Glen (@Glenjr1988) April 15, 2023

The NBA took exception to the Mavs’ decision to sit out their key players against the Bulls — a game that, unsurprisingly, they ended up losing. Luka Doncic suited up, but he played just 12 minutes, and only because it happened to be Slovenia night. Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green all sat out due to various “injuries.”

You have to say, though, that the fans have a point. Other teams have been doing this all season long, and it seems that the NBA never bats an eye. Tanking has been a major issue for the league for many years now, and I understand that they want to make an example out of the Mavs here, but in all honesty, it’s not as if the NBA is taking significant measures against teams that have been trying to accumulate as many losses as they can ever since the season started.