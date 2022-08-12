Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and his Slovenian national team are undergoing their final preparations for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022 tournament in September. As part of their final push, Slovenia took on Turkey in an exhibition match on Friday, and as expected, the 23-year-old put on quite a show.

Doncic showed off his slimmed-down figure in the friendly as he put up a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double to help lead his team to a win over Turkey in an overtime thriller, 104-103 (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Luka Doncic put on a show in friendly vs. Turkey 🔥 23 points

10 rebounds

5 assists

It is clear that Doncic has been working hard on his body this summer, and it is certainly paying off. Luka has been criticized for his physical shape over the past few years, and it seems like he has taken all of this to heart.

Apart from Doncic, his Slovenian compatriot Goran Dragic, who recently signed with the Chicago Bulls this summer, also wowed the crowd with his amazing 28-point explosion in this one, including a mind-blowing game-winning triple in OT:

Goran Dragic sinks Turkey with an amazing stepback in crunch time 🔥🇸🇮

Turkey is no pushover and they put up quite a fight against Luka and Co. here. Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmax led the way for the Turkish side with 33 points and seven rebounds, while the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman (24 points), and Alperen Sengun (19 points, nine rebounds) of the Houston Rockets also chipped in.

As for Luka Doncic, he’s definitely going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder this coming season. He carried the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the post-Dirk Nowitzki era, and he’s going to be looking for the same level of success — and more — in 2022-23.