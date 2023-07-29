Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is the creme de la creme in the NBA. Seriously.

But like friend Nikola Jokic, the international star that just led the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history, being one of the most talented players in the world doesn't mean he's one of the best athletes. Nonetheless, and still similar to Jokic, Doncic has made the decision to get serious about his physique as he heads towards what may prove to be the most pivotal stretch of his career.

No stranger to posting workout videos, Doncic's most recent social media post was an Instagram still shot showcasing how much he's slimmed down ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which he's supposed lead the Slovenia men's national basketball team.

Several fans can be seen going wild in the comments, including whoever runs the Mavericks official Instagram account.

“LET’S GOOOOO,” the Mavs posted.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary's official Instagram account would post the definition for “ready:”

“adjective | prepared mentally or physically for some experience or action”

“You know now that this man is slim he is going to be a PROBLEM,” writes @darksideofthemoon32.

With the Mavs throwing in the towel at the end of the 2022-23 season and securing a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they were able to add multiple defensive-minded players to place around their star backcourt of Luka and Kyrie Irving.

However, as the head of the snake, Dallas will only go as far as Luka takes them — no matter who the Mavs add around him. As a result, even incremental improvement on the defensive end — the most likely benefit of his now svelte figure — could make a major difference for them down the line.

The FIBA World Cup will be their first chance to see how that looks.