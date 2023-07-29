The FIBA World Cup is set to tip-off next month and for the first time the event will be hosted by three different countries; Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. The tournament has major implications in that it will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Plenty of NBA players with foreign nationalities are set to take part in the tournament and one of them is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic who will suit up for Slovenia. Slovenia finished fourth during the 2020 Olympics and they're looking to get back. The Mavs star took to social media this week to drop a message in advance of the FIBA World Cup that could serve as a warning to every other team.

One of the key issues with Luka Doncic since he joined the Mavs is his weight and if the picture he posted is any indication, he's in top notch shape as the event draws near. Luka Doncic and Slovenia are in Group F alongside Georgia, Cape Verde and Venezuela. He has been playing with the national team since before he was even drafted into the NBA.

Doncic will be entering his sixth season in the NBA. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the five-time All-Star has developed into one of the elite players in the league. This past season, he averaged a career-high 32.4 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.