Kyrie Irving is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA today. On one hand, there are many players and fans that staunchly defend the star point guard. On the other hand, there’s also a lot of critics of Irving’s off-court actions. There’s no better example of that than Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams fiercely debating about Kyrie Irving after he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

"You of all people with all the interest you have, you've got the nerve to sit here on National TV & tell me I'm getting personal with a player?" Stephen A. Smith went at it with Jay Williams while talking about Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavs 🍿pic.twitter.com/cyC2LRvEwC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2023

Stephen A Smith has always been critical of Kyrie Irving due to his multiple off-court dramas, including his vaccine stance with the Nets. On the other hand, Jay Williams is a former player, and he graduated from Duke University like Kyrie. It makes sense for him to stand with the Mavs star.

The debate got oddly personal at the end, though, interestingly. It diverted from the original topic of Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Mavs, with the two media personalities seemingly taking a shot at each other’s character. It was, frankly, bizarre to watch in real time.

The Mavs acquired Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The star point guard requested a trade from the team after contract negotiations broke down. Mark Cuban immediately jumped on the opportunity to get Luka Doncic some much needed help, for a relatively fair price on the market.

Kyrie Irving’s arrival hopefully means the start of more good things for the Mavs. They have been struggling for long stretches this season, particularly due to the lack of help around Doncic. Now, Kyrie will hopefully take more load off of Luka as they gear up for a playoff run.