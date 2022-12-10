By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).

During the Mavs’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, we got a glimpse of the reason why this team has been mediocre to bad in these situations. An astute fan in @HalfCourtHoops noticed something interesting with regards to Luka Doncic’s final shot. We’ll let the video speak for itself.

The Bucks knew the Mavericks play.

Luka knew the Bucks knew the play.

Nobody knew Luka knew the Bucks knew the play.

Luka had to force a step back over Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/ONvXUEOIag — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) December 10, 2022

Yikes. That’s not a good look for Jason Kidd, who has faced a ton of backlash from Mavs fans this season. Luka Doncic already figured out that the Bucks knew exactly what they were going to run out of the timeout. That’s not really hard to do, though, if you’re ran the exact same play two other times already. The fact that Kidd saw that play get stuffed two times, and then decided to run it again, against the best defense in the league, is appalling.

No wonder Doncic is frustrated. The Slovenian star has been on an MVP-level campaign this season, putting the Mavs on his back multiple times during the season. If not for his heroics, they would be nowhere near above .500 this season.

This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen Luka Doncic get openly frustrated this season. Aside from the Raptors incident mentioned above, there was another instance of the Mavs star getting annoyed after a botched play.