The Dallas Mavericks targeted defense this offseason by acquiring Grant Williams, Derick Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. But they also fortified the offense around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (who they re-signed) by bringing back Seth Curry on a two-year deal.

Curry is entering his third stint with the Mavs, previously playing for them in the 2016-17 season and the 2019-20 season. From that second squad, only Doncic, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway Jr. remain. Curry was the fourth leading scorer as Dallas made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Following another postseason-less campaign, he's back to help the squad by supplying three-point marksmanship.

Doncic and Curry may have spent a few years apart but they can still be a tough tandem for defenses to handle. Curry explained the simple reasons why.

“I mean, I can make shots and Luka [Doncic] can still pass.” Seth Curry on if him and Luka still have chemistry 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/51z8HGfEpR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 29, 2023

“I mean, I can make shots and Luka can still pass,” Curry said with a smile. “It's pretty simple. Being in the gym with those guys the last few days, it's been good to get back around everybody. Obviously, it's a new regime, new coaching staff, new GM, new practice facility, all that type of stuff, so it's a little different around here. But I still feel comfortable.”

Doncic assisted Curry 43 times during their season together with the Mavs. Now, Curry has Doncic and Irving (who played with Curry briefly with the Brooklyn Nets) to draw defenders and kick it out to him. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Curry start. If he doesn’t, he should have a prominent bench role. Head coach Jason Kidd explained how he can provide key offensive production for Dallas.

“I think it's great that Seth has been able to play with both Ky and Luka. We would love to have that shooting percentage that he had with Luka,” Kid said, referring to Curry's 45.2 percent clip from deep. ”I think the one thing that’s underrated about Seth is that he can also run the offense. We can put him out there to get us into different situations but then also having him on the floor because he is a very capable shooter…I think he's gonna play a lot for us.”