As the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg will be sharing the floor with future Hall of Fame teammates such as Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson. Shortly after being selected first, Flagg sent a message to Mavericks fans, sharing his excitement about playing in Dallas, before he was formally introduced during the team's press conference.

Flagg is eager to learn from the Mavericks' most experienced veterans, who carry NBA championship experience, with hopes of returning to the big stage.

“Just being able to be a sponge, those guys have so much knowledge,” Flagg said. “They’ve been through so much and they have so much experience that it's just going to be an incredible opportunity for me to learn and grow under them.”

"Just being able to be a sponge, those guys have so much knowledge. They’ve been through so much.” Cooper Flagg on the opportunity to play with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson 🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/GJWxzvVgxv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flagg addressed the Mavericks fans, which was posted on the team's X, formerly Twitter.

“Hey Mavs fans, it's Cooper Flagg. You know I'm really excited to be a Dallas Maverick, and I can't wait to see you guys soon.”

Article Continues Below

While Irving recovers from an ACL tear, Flagg will make his debut alongside Davis and Thompson in the Mavericks' 2025-26 regular-season opener. In a competitive Western Conference, fans are eager to see how Flagg adapts to the NBA. His first step will be in Mavericks' summer league games.

Nico Harrison doubles down on Cooper Flagg take for Mavs fans

After agreeing to arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history with the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison believes fans will love Cooper Flagg. He's confident Flagg will win back the fans' hearts for trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

Harrison also believes winning will help as well, while Mavericks fans adapt to Flagg, the NBA's top prospect, alongside Davis, amid the beginning of his first full season in Dallas.

“Yeah, I think so. I think it will help,” Harrison said. “Most importantly, I think we’re in winning now mode. We have a really good team and Cooper adds to that so I think the fans finally start to see the vision.”

Nico Harrison was asked (again) if drafting Cooper Flagg will heal the relationship with Mavericks fans. He doubled down on his previous answer. "Yeah, I think so… I think it will help." Says Dallas is in "win-now" mode and the "fans finally start to see the vision."#MFFL pic.twitter.com/xAvA16tu75 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mavericks fans will get their first glimpse amid Flagg's performance in summer league play next week. In the meantime, many wonder who the Mavericks could be targeting in free agency to address the void of injured starting guard Kyrie Irving. In a competitive Western Conference, the Mavericks will look to return to the upper echelon after finishing with a 39-43 record.