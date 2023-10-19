Back in January of 2019, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Tim Hardaway Jr, Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke from the New York Knicks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr, DeAndre Jordan, and Wesley Matthews, plus two first-rounders.

As we know, players finding out about trades can be cruel at times. I mean, Jrue Holiday woke up from a nap to learn the Milwaukee Bucks dealt him to the Portland Trail Blazers last month in favor of Damian Lillard. Well, Hardaway's story of learning about his time in New York coming to an end is as bad as any.

Speaking on Theo Pinson's podcast, the sharpshooter revealed how everything went down that day for him.

“I was at Barneys New York. After practice, I knew something was going on… I get back in the car, driver said, ‘Did you see this? You're getting traded— You are getting traded. You, [Kristaps Porzingis], Courtney Lee for Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and Dennis Smith Jr.' I was like, ‘wow.”

Imagine getting into a car and being told by your driver that you're heading to a new team. Crazy stuff.

Tim Hardaway Jr has been with the Mavs for over four years now and even signed a four-year, $75 million extension with Dallas in 2021. He won't become a UFA until 2025.

Since arriving in the Lonestar State, Hardaway Jr has posted averages of 15.4 points on 37.8% shooting from downtown. He'll be an important piece for the Mavs once again in 2023-24 alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as Jason Kidd's squad aims to make a deep playoff run.