Coco is back, and more Conan-y than ever in a new travel show for Max. Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Conan O’Brien will return to television with a new Max international travel series called Conan O’Brien Must Go. The studio released a sneak peek and statement about the pickup on Wednesday.

Conan O’Brien Must Go will be a four-episode series and “will feature O’Brien visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,’ where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world.”

Conan responded in vintage Conan fashion to the news: “My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did.”

HBO Programming Executive Vice President Nina Rosenstein also commented on the new venture: “Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

This show follows O’Brien’s Emmy winning TBS travel series “Conan Without Borders” in which he’s visited 13 countries. His podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” has over 427 million downloads since its launch in 2018. His award-winning digital brand, Team Coco, which was acquired by SiriusXM in 2022, spans across digital and branded content, live events, merchandise, and comedy specials.

Rumors had been swirling about a potential new project for O’Brien ever since Team Coco posted a pic on Instagram featuring Conan and a fan in Bangkok, Thailand. The trailer makes clear Bangkok will be one of the stops on the show. No release date has been set yet, with the show currently in production, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if Conan O’Brien Must Go is a must see.