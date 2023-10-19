In a recent essay, Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik discussed her “undeniably Jewish” nose and how an SNL sketch from 1994 led to feelings of being “ashamed.”

The actress-host reflected on a questionable Saturday Night Live sketch that used a prosthetic nose to mock hers in an essay for Variety.

The SNL sketch that Mayim Bialik refers to

In discussing her experience with parody, she opens up about a sketch that spoofed her sitcom Blossom and how it brought on complicated feelings.

“The actress portraying me was dancing and mugging for the camera and she was hilarious,” Bialik said. She refers to Melanie Hutsell, who portrayed Blossom in the SNL sketch, along with Mike Myers and Sara Gilbert.

"It confused me." Mayim Bialik felt "ashamed" after #SNL mocked her "undeniably Jewish" nose in a 1994 sketch: https://t.co/6iSqY6p6wN pic.twitter.com/efngtDS7Vq — Decider (@decider) October 18, 2023

“But. She wore a prosthetic nose. In order to truly convey that she was ‘Blossom,' she wore a fake, big nose,” the host continued. “I don't know if it was significantly larger than my real nose and I don't care to remember. I remember that it struck me as odd. And it confused me. No one else on the show was parodied for their features. In MAD Magazine, everyone is caricatured, but in this rendition of parody, it was just me that was singled out. More specifically, it was my nose.”

She also explained why she didn't address the sketch until recently. “I never thought to talk about it and mostly I tried to forget it. I hoped no one noticed. All of my friends at high school watched SNL. It wasn't subtle. They would all see it and I felt ashamed.”

Hopefully, SNL and other programs will be a bit more aware of how they portray people. It obviously hurt the actress, and luckily, she's opened up about it now.

“My nose is undeniably Jewish, and I am as well. Is it because of my nose? Perhaps. But I don't have to know because we will always be one and the same,” Bialik adds.