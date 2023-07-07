Most NBA fans who watch Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid probably consider him to be a solid player but not one who inspires heartfelt homages. Well, think again.

A Jeopardy! contestant and diehard Timberwolves fan proved just how big of a Reid supporter she is during the portion of the show where the viewers get to know the contestants a bit more. It was one of the more unusual, flattering and comical exchanges in recent memory.

“I am a big Timberwolves fan, we have season tickets,” she told host Ken Jennings, via ClutchPoints. “The season did not go the way we were hoping for, but I'm hopeful because we have Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid, who I named my cat after.”

This Jeopardy contestant named her cat after Timberwolves big man Naz Reid 🐱🏀 (via @Jeopardy)pic.twitter.com/sENGUuPyCh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 7, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reid can take a lot of satisfaction knowing there are felines fortunate enough to carry his name. Ideally, this cat tracks down mice and scurries across the house with the same intensity the LSU product displays on the court for the Wolves. His strong play, especially during the lengthy absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, earned him a three-year, $42 million contract extension at the end of June.

A practical investment for Minnesota and likely a relief to this Jeopardy competitor, who will not have to worry about changing her cat's name. Though, not going with KAT feels like a huge missed opportunity. From a basketball standpoint, Naz Reid has solidified himself as one of the best role players in the NBA. He averaged a highly-efficient 11.4 points on 53.7 percent shooting with 4.9 rebounds in just 18.4 minutes per game.

Despite taking a back seat to both Towns and Rudy Gobert, the 23-year-old should still give the team crucial minutes for the next few years. After a mixed season, though, fans likely want Reid to be given a more prominent role right away. The people have spoken. Who knows, in a couple years he could end up being an answer to a Jeopardy question. He's already a literal household name.