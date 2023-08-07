In recent social media posts, McDonalds has begun teasing an epic MCU collaboration ahead of Loki Season 2's release.

A series of posts began hitting Twitter this morning from the official McDonalds account. It began with a video captioned “no spoilers” that showed vignettes of various TV and film clips that bring up McDonalds including The Office. The static cuts one last time and shows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ordering at a vintage McDonalds before it cuts to a date: August 14, 2023.

The follow-up tweet read “coming soon” with a bag with the same August date in the background — suggesting the McDonadlds-Loki collaboration is coming in a week.

It's not unusual for McDonalds to collaborate with the MCU. Past projects such as Avengers: Endgame had Happy Meal toys made and The Marvels recently got toys as well. Loki would join the list as the latest project to get tie-in promotion.

However, it is a bit early as Loki Season 2 isn't set to premiere on Disney+ until October 6. Tom Hiddleston returns once again as the titular character along with Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, and Neil Ellice. Jonathan Majors was also confirmed to be returning as Kang in the recent trailer. Ke Huy Quan headlines the actors set to make their debuts in the season.

The first season of Loki premiered on June 9, 2021. Kate Herron directed all six episodes of the first season. Season 2 will change it up as the directors of the first episode is confirmed to be the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 6 on Disney+.