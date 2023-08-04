Many forget that The Incredible Hulk was the MCU's sophomore outing — and for good reason. The director, Fast X's helmer Louis Leterrier, recently spilled on what the sequel would have looked like.

Speaking to ComicBook, Leterrier revealed, “Yeah, there was like a whole sequel.”

This MCU sequel would have seen a number of Hulks. “There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks – there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning,” he revealed. ”

He continued, “Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe, you want the primeval Hulk… the rage Hulk. And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk you lose that a little bit and you get a little bit more kiddish with it.”

“But that was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff. That was really fun. And that's what I was aiming to do. But take my time with it. Because there's so many characters they want it all fast [laughs]. I like She-Hulk, but then you know, yoga between Hulk and… I was like ‘Okay! yeah, we're very far from my Hulk,'” he concluded.

Louis Leterrier would go on to direct Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, and more recently, Fast X after his MCU stint. He's also set to return to the Fast & Furious franchise for its eleventh installment.

While we didn't get to see numerous Hulks in an Incredible Hulk sequel, the MCU is possibly going to introduce the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.